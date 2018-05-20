Enjoy God’s calming creation | Faith

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 12:53 pm

This Mother’s Day was my first one without my dear mother, the Rev. Dr. Evelyn Gelzer Stevens.

Last year on this special day, after church, I went to Pruitt Healthcare to visit and spend this special time with her. The Saturday evening before when I went to visit her, I made sure that I left carefully written instructions as to how I wanted my mother to be dressed for that Sunday.

Needless to say, when my husband and I arrived, she was absolutely beautiful, and all of my instructions had been followed to the “T.” I remembered telling my mother how beautiful she looked and that it was Mother’s Day. She looked at me and smiled. We took her on the front porch, where many had already gathered, and she sat there with us for about an hour, enjoying the fresh breeze, which was longer than she would usually stay outside.

Then she became a little somber, and the vibes that I got from her were that she was having some reflections about not having her own mother. We took her back inside, got her comfortable, and she said she was ready to go back to bed, so we honored her wishes. Little did I know that would be her last Mother’s Day here with us.

Knowing that my mother is at peace, and that she was ready to go “Home,” I have “come to grips” with the knowledge that God had much better plans for Momma than we could ever have had; nevertheless, I do miss her dearly, especially her robust sense of humor, her singing and praying, traveling with her, and her many delectable dishes.

I am sure, by now, you are wondering where am I going with this message. I never miss church on Mother’s Day unless there is a very legitimate reason. However, I did not attend church on this one (2018). Though somewhat melancholy on this Mother’s Day morning, I said my prayers and thanked God to see another one and for the 80 years that He had given Momma to us.

Soon after, I started moving around the house to begin the day. If I were not going to church, what was I going to do on this special day that honors mothers? I immediately recalled that my husband told me that some of our family members had invited us to spend the day with them on their boat for a relaxing time for Mother’s Day.

So after a short discussion, we decided we would take them up on this offer because we were going to be out on the ocean. Therefore, we made the quick journey to Seabrook Island to meet them.

As we walked to the boat, I could feel the refreshing breeze from the water that felt so wonderful. Then we were soon ready to ride. As we traveled farther away and moved into the ocean, what a feeling that came over me about this beautiful creation of my God’s! The faster that the boat traveled, the more refreshed I felt. Once on that water, no troubles or worries lingered on my mind because that is what this creation has always done for me whenever it surrounds me: it gives me a calming effect like nothing else in this world can do. It puts me closer in touch with God, and allows me to commune with Him … just God and me. Although I was surrounded by my loving husband and other family members near and dear to us on the boat ride, they had no idea what was happening between God and me.

Wallace J. Nichols, a marine biologist, believes that we all have a “blue mind” — as he puts it, “a mildly meditative state characterized by calm, peacefulness, unity, and a sense of general happiness and satisfaction with life in the moment” — that’s triggered when we’re in or near water. “We are beginning to learn that our brains are hardwired to react positively to water and that being near it can calm and connect us, increase innovation and insight, and even heal what’s broken.”

Just as the water calms us when we feel pressured, tired, and frustrated, so do our mothers.

My father and mother loved the ocean and taught my two sisters, some of their grandchildren, and me an appreciation for it, because they took us there as often as they could. Being on that ocean on this special day, it was as if I could feel the presence of my parents because they were the ones who continually exposed me to this great creation of God that always calms my mind, heart, and soul. It was a special way to honor both of them.

This awesome ride on God’s water, which included a family dinner, was just what I needed, because the inevitability of sad songs was not what I needed this past Sunday.

Special thanks to these loving family members for this special time. It will be a Mother’s Day to always remember!

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)