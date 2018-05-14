David C. Hayden Jr. | Obituaries

WALTERBORO: Mr. David C. Hayden Jr. passed away Saturday evening at his home in Walterboro. He was 65.

David was born in Walterboro on July 30, 1952, a son of the late David Calvin “Frosty” Hayden Sr. and Jacqueline “Jackie” Hiott Hayden. He graduated from Walterboro High School in 1970 and then attended the University of South Carolina, where he received his undergraduate degree and then his master of arts degree in teaching. David possessed a passion for rural healthcare. He worked for South Carolina AHEC, was the assistant director for the South Carolina Office of Rural Health, and later retired as the executive director of Lowcountry Healthcare Systems. He was formerly a regional faculty member of The American Heart Association.

David was a member of the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, where he once sang in the choir and served as a deacon. In the past he had been actively involved in Sertoma and the Walterboro Elks Lodge, and one of his favorite yearly events was spending Super Bowl weekend at Edisto Beach with the same group of men from Walterboro known as the “Quantico Boys.” He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, and he was an accomplished cook … always welcoming the challenge to prepare food for his friends and family. After retirement, David became a well-known personality in the lawn and garden section at Walmart in Walterboro. He was known to his associates as “Mr. Dave,” and was always willing to lend advice or a “helping hand” to any co-worker or customer who needed assistance. He was a devoted father, and he will truly be missed.

He is survived by his children: Jennifer Hayden Parson (Thomas) of Hanahan, and Caroline, Kayla and Lucas Hayden, all of Walterboro. He also leaves behind his siblings: Sharon H. Turner of Columbia, and Thomas S. “Tom” Hayden of Walterboro. David has four grandchildren: Christopher and Caitlyn Evans, and Cassidy and Thomas Parson III. There are a host of nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon May 18, 2018 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service beginning at 4:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, or to the First Baptist Church of Walterboro.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul St., Walterboro, is in charge of arrangements.