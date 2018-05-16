Daniels finishes third in Ohio Tournament of Champions

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 9:55 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School wrestler Amarie Daniels recently competed in the Ohio Tournament of Champions, billed as the No. 1 Youth Wrestling Tournament in the United States, in Columbus, Ohio.

Daniels, competing in the Schoolboy Division in the 240-lb. category, finished in third place behind Camron Eager (Bay City, Mich.) and Crieghton Burrows III (Marshall, Mich.) and earned the All-American title. There were 10 qualifiers in Daniels’ weight class. In the 2017 contest, Daniels finished seventh.

“Amarie was on the road to redemption after his seventh-place finish last year,” said his mother, Shanese Middleton.

“This time his goal was to be in the top five. Amarie was disappointed after losing the first match on a questionable decision by the referee, but he didn’t give up. He knew he had a lot of supporters back home cheering him on. He held his head up and continued to wrestle through the four remaining back-to-back matches and won each of them.”