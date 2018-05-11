Crime Reports

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 11:04 am

Walterboro man arrested

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office took a Waterboro man into custody May 3 in connection with an earlier shooting.

Jasper authorities arrested Duvonte Blocker, 23, of Walterboro on charges of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime in connection with a shooting in the Point South area on April 30.

The victim was riding in the back seat of a car when the unidentified front seat passenger demanded his wallet and money at gunpoint.

The victim refused and was shot in the leg.He then reportedly began fighting with the shooter and Blocker allegedly shot him.

The victim then jumped out of the moving vehicle and called a family member to pick him up and take him to the hospital.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to seek front seat passenger.

Items taken

from shed

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Jenkins Club Road in Cottageville on May 1 at 8 p.m. after a theft was discovered.

The caller reported that someone had entered a shed and taken two all-terrain vehicles worth $3,000, a $500 trailer, $250 stereo and a set of ramps worth $50.

Business break-in attempted

Workers arriving at the Taco Bell at 291 Bells Highway the morning of May 2 discovered that the business had been the target of a burglary attempt.

The employees said when they were preparing to open the business May 2 at about 8 a.m., they discovered that the drive-through window had been forced open.

The officer responding to the call found pry marks on the window. A viewing of the security video showed a large male at the window about 7:30 a.m., trying to pry open the window with what appeared to be a crow bar.

The video then showed him reaching inside and checking the cash register. He left on foot, heading toward the Tractor Supply store.

Officers responding to the Taco Bell call found windows at Habitat for Humanity and South State Bank on North Jefferies Boulevard broken by projectiles from a pellet or beebee gun and a window at Jones Vacuum Center damaged.

Shoplifter

arrested

A city police officer was sent to the Family Dollar at 3206 Robertson Blvd. on May 1 at 11:30 a.m. after store employees reported that someone just attempted to shoplift items from the business.

As the officer was headed to the business he was informed that the suspect left and was last seen heading toward Francis Street. Other officers began searching for the shirtless male.

The store manager said that the suspect had been attempting to steal coolers and charcoal that were displayed outside the business

Other officers found a man matching the suspect’s description on Grace Street and he allegedly attempted to block efforts to take him into custody and reportedly threatened officers.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Michael A. Brown, 28, of Yemassee on charges of shoplifting, resisting arrest and four counts of threatening a public official.

Man arrested after traffic stop

A Walterboro man was arrested on two charges after a traffic stop at the intersection of Hampton Street and Widgeon Road the evening of May 1.

The man was pulled over by a deputy from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office because his car reportedly had an inoperable brake light.

The officer ran a computer check and reportedly learned that the driver was under suspension. The deputy also reported that he smelled marijuana coming from the car, and a search resulted in the alleged discovery of a small amount of marijuana and a handgun.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Mark A. Kelly Jr., 22, of Walterboro on charges of illegal possession of a handgun and driving while under suspension.