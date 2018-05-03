Crime Reports | May 3rd Issue

Walterboro man arrested on gun charge

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Brittlebank Road in the early morning hours of April 27 to investigate a man attempting to persuade his girlfriend not to leave.

The woman told the deputy that she had been in her motor vehicle when her boyfriend asked her not to leave.

Then he reportedly retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and fired 12 bullets into the rear door of her car.

The incident led to the arrest of John B. Varner, 25, of 1427 Brittlebank Road on a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Man injured by gunfire

Members of the Walterboro Police Department were sent to the Lincoln Apartments at 404 Witsell St. April 26 at 7:54 p.m. by multiple reports of gun fire.

Callers reported there might be two gunshot victims on the scene.

When the first cruiser arrived on the scene, an injured man was assisted to the vehicle. The officer determined the man had sustained a gun shot wound to the lower right leg.

An ambulance crew from Colleton County Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center and police began searching the area, finding two spent 9mm shell casings in the grass near the fence line behind the 900 building.

Savannah man faces gun charges

An alert had Walterboro police on the look out for a Penske Truck that reportedly had gotten off I-95 in Walterboro.

The alert alleged that two children were inside the cargo area of the truck.

A city police officer found the truck at a service station on Sniders Highway and approached the driver.

While talking to the driver, the officer allegedly spotted a handgun in the door pocket.

The driver and passenger were ordered out of the truck and the gun was retrieved.

A computer check determined that the handgun had been reported stolen in Savannah.

As the search of the vehicle continued, a second handgun was found underneath the driver’s seat, wrapped in a white towel. A computer check determine that gun was clear.

The driver told the officer that two adults had been in the cargo area, but no children.

The incident led to the arrest of James Scriven Jr., 27, of Savannah on charges of possession of stolen property and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Wichman Street home vandalized

A city patrolman was sent to a residence on Wichman Street April 29 to investigate a break-in.

The resident’s daughter told the officer that when she checked on the residence she had discovered that someone had turned on the water inside the residence and flooded it.

A check of the home discovered that someone had broken out a window to gain entrance to the home.

They went to the upstairs bathroom and found that someone had clogged the drains on two sinks and the bathtub and turned on the water.

The water was coming through the ceiling in the downstairs laundry room and had brought down portions of the ceiling.

Water was also flowing out of the bathroom and down the stairs to the first floor.

Motorist arrested on two charges

A city police officer on routine patrol on Robertson Boulevard April 28 at 11:33 p.m. reportedly spotted a motorist driving left of center and speeding.

A traffic stop pulled the man over at North Lemacks Street and Robertson Boulevard.

When the officer approached the motorist he reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver reportedly admitted smoking marijuana earlier and informed the officer that there was a firearm in the vehicle’s center console.

A computer check on the handgun found that it had been reported stolen in Bamberg County.

A search of the car also turned up a small bag of marijuana and additional rounds of ammunition.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Jylin D. Ford, 25, of Walterboro on a charge of possession of a stolen pistol and a citation for simple possession of marijuana.

Good neighbor loses car

A deputy was called to a home at Meeting House Lane in Cottageville April 27 at 7:40 p.m. to talk to the resident about his missing car.

The man said that his two female neighbors had visited him with a request.

They wanted to use the charger in his vehicle to charge their cell phone.

He granted the favor and went back in his residence.

They got in his 1986 gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo and drove off.

SCHOOL REPORTS

CCHS/Assault and Battery Third-Degree

A Colleton County High School student was charged with third degree assault and battery and taken to jail on April 19 after school officials and law enforcement viewed a school video of a fight.

The students involved in the incident were identified from the video, which showed the victim talking to another student when the 17-year-old female suspect came up behind the victim and began to hit the student multiple times in the face with a closed fist. The suspect then pulled the victim by the ponytail to the floor and about 10 feet by the hair.

The victim had swelling to the nose and left eye.

After statements were taken from students, the suspect was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center on charges of third-degree assault and battery.

Black Street/Suspicious Activity

Black Street Early Childhood Development Center officials called the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on April 20 after a student said they were going to bring a gun to school. The student admitted to law enforcement that they made the statement to another student, but did not give a reason why. The student also said they had access to guns in the home.

The deputy and school officials called the family and advised the student’s uncle to secure any weapons in the home.