Crime Reports

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 1:15 pm

Driver facing

multiple charges after chase

A Walterboro man faces four charges after leading city police on a chase the evening of May 12.

A city officer on Sniders Highway reportedly spotted a driver traveling left of center at 10:10 p.m. and, as the officer prepared to make a traffic stop, the motorist pulled onto the north ramp of I-95’s Exit 53.

Rather than following the car, the officer played a hunch and drove back into town. The hunch paid off, as he spotted the same vehicle on Eddie Chasteen Road — the driver once again allegedly driving left of center.

The officer attempted a traffic stop at Hampton Street and Jefferies Boulevard, but the man turned onto Hampton Street, his speed increasing once he passed Pinckney Park.

Once outside the city on Charleston Highway, the driver reportedly increased his speed, reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour.

The chase continued to Jacksonboro where the driver pulled into the Circle K service station and began circling the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Officers surrounded the service station and the man, reportedly having troubles with the vehicle’s transmission, got out of the car with his hands in the air.

A search of the vehicle allegedly found an open container of alcohol.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Tyheem D. Lewis, 22, of Walterboro on charges of habitual traffic offender, driving with a suspended license, failure to stop for blue lights and having an open container.

Fleeing suspect leaves girlfriend and wallet behind

A Walterboro police officer working patrol the evening of May 11 reportedly spotted a motorist on Padgett Loop Road driving with his high beams.

As the officer was preparing to make a traffic stop, the driver reportedly sped up, turning onto Chaplin Street with speeds reaching 80 miles per hour.

The chase moved onto Francis Street, and the speed was up to 100 miles per hour.

Then the fleeing driver attempted to turn left onto Savage Street, but his speed was too great and he spun out.

The car went off the roadway and into a yard. In the back yard, the man jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot after striking a fence.

The suspect got away, but left behind his girlfriend and his driver’s license.

Officers also found an Armalite AR-15 rifle sitting on the back seat. A computer check determined that the man was on probation.

Police report that when found, the driver will face a weapons charge and a charge of failure to stop for blue lights.

Deputies called

to brawl

Three men were hospitalized and five others arrested following a brawl May 13 on West Side Lane.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office returned to West Side Lane at 12:36 a.m. to investigate the reports of multiple suspects fighting. It was not the first time they had been to the area that evening.

Deputies learned three men had been injured after being assaulted by up to eight other males, some of them reportedly throwing beer bottles and concrete blocks at the victims.

The suspects were ordered out of a trailer and one of the victims was able to identify five suspects who had reportedly assaulted him. They were all arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and battery.

Paramedics from Colleton County Fire-Rescue loaded the three victims into an ambulance to be taken to the Emergency Department for treatment of injuries sustained in the fight.

Then the condition of one of the victims began to worsen and a check of his eyes suggested the man had sustained a serious head injury.

The decision was made to transport him to the Trauma Unit at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, after paramedics learned that fog had grounded the medical helicopter.

Rather than wait for another ambulance to be dispatched to send two of the victims to Colleton Medical Center and the third to Trident Medical Center, all three were transported to North Charleston.

Equipment taken

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a property on Mandy Lane May 11 at 11:38 a.m. after it was discovered that some items were missing.

Gone from the property were a trenching machine worth $15,000 that had been atop a $1,500 trailer. Also missing was $10,000 in fiber cable.

Suspect fails

to escape on bike

A Walterboro man faces multiple charges after he unsuccessfully attempted to pedal his way to freedom.

A police officer was dispatched to a Hampton Street business after an employee told police that several people were loitering outside.

As the officer was arriving, he reportedly saw a man pass an alcoholic beverage to a female, retake possession of it, toss the beer can on the ground and attempt to leave on his bicycle.

The officer told the man to stop as he pedaled towards the business’ exit. He kept pedaling. The officer pulled ahead and stopped his cruiser in the bicyclist’s path and told him to stop. The cyclist made a left turn and kept on pedaling across Hampton Street.

The officer confronted the bicyclist a third time and the man got off his bicycle.

According to the police report, the bicyclist allegedly appeared to be intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Bobbie James Bodison, 55, of Walterboro on a charge of obstructing law enforcement and having an open container of alcohol and public intoxication.

Phony money buys auto parts

A member of the Walterboro Police Department was sent to Advance Auto Parts at 254 Robertson Blvd. May 14 after store employees realized a customer had paid his bill with counterfeit money.

The man had purchased a radiator fan, transmission oil cooler, air intake kit and performance muffler, worth a total of $530.45, with phony $20 bills.

Silverware taken from shed

A resident of Aunt Polly Drive in Ridgeville contacted the sheriff’s office May 12 at 12:52 p.m. after determining that a shed had been entered and a set of antique silverware valued at $3,000 was missing.

Gunfire leads to charge

A Walterboro woman was arrested on a weapon charge after city police were called to the Hill Crest Apartments at 518 Sniders Highway May 11.

A shots-fired call sent police to the apartment complex at 5:35 p.m. Two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said they heard two or three shots and observed a large gray pickup truck, containing a red-haired female holding what appeared to be a long gun, headed towards I-95.

A woman residing at the apartment complex reportedly told the troopers that the red-haired woman fired at her and she fired back.

As the city police continued the interview, the woman’s story reportedly changed. A canvas of the area found two spent shells and three bullets that would have come from the woman’s handgun. There was nothing on the ground that led officers to believe that the red-haired woman fired a weapon.

The investigation led to city police to charge the female resident of the apartment complex, Amanda J. Bailey, 33, of Walterboro on a charge of discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Motorist faces drug charges

A Walterboro officer was parked at South Jefferies Boulevard and Detreville Street May 9 at 9:41 p.m., working traffic enforcement, when his radar showed a driver traveling 50 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

He pulled the driver over and reportedly smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver allegedly told the officer he had smoked marijuana just before getting into the motor vehicle.

When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, the driver reportedly said he didn’t know what was inside the car.

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on the scene with his canine partner and an open-air search around the exterior of the car reported the dog was interested in what was near the driver’s side door.

When the officer searched, he reportedly found a glass pipe and a bronze container with two bags of what field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver, Colby W. Howell, 22, of Green Pond, was given a speeding ticket and taken to the detention center on charges of possession of amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

CCHS student charged

On May 2 deputies responded to the office at Colleton County High School where a student was refusing to return to their classroom until she “saw my baby brother.”

When the school resource officer approached the student and asked her to leave the office, she reportedly refused and began cursing loudly. The officer and a school administrator attempted to escort the student from the office, and she began fighting, the report said. She was asked to place her hands behind her back and refused, so the RO and administrator “had to go hand zone” in order to handcuff the still-cursing student. She was escorted to the conference room where a teacher unsuccessfully attempted to talk to her.

The incident resulted in Antaijah Tynesha Bellamy, 17, of Walterboro being charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.