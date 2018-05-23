Crime Briefs

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 10:48 am

Overdose victim faces charges

A member of the Walterboro Police Department was at the Colleton Medical Center May 21 at 11:45 p.m., dealing with another matter when a man approached him and asked for assistance.

He explained that he had just dropped off an employee at the Emergency Department. The man said that he found the employee passed out at a job site with a needle in his arm and his arm tied off at the elbow.

He asked the officer if he would search the truck he had driven to the medical center, explaining he had seen the man beside an open compartment on the truck and suspected the man might have put drugs in the compartment.

When the compartment was searched, the officer reportedly found the man’s cell and three small plastic bags. One was empty, but the second had what field-tested positive for heroin. The third field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

The officer also reported finding an unused needle and five different kinds of prescription medications.

After his hospital stay, city police expect to charge the man with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of a Schedule III narcotic and possession of a Schedule IV narcotic.

Two arrested

in stabbing incident

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Walterboro residents following an attack May 20 at 5:58 p.m. on Treu St. in Walterboro.

A deputy was sent to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center after medical center officials reported they were treating a man for a stab wound in his torso.

The man said the man and woman came to his home and they were asked to leave. The victim said the two attacked him, and the man stabbed him with a piece of pipe.

The couple was spotted walking in the 300 block of Hiers Corner Road and taken into custody.

Charles M. Garten Jr., 34, of Walterboro was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The woman, Rebecca Shultz, 25, of Walterboro was arrested on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV narcotic after a bag of prescription medication was allegedly found in her bra during a search.

Drug arrest

follows traffic stop

A Walterboro man faces multiple drug charges after he was reportedly caught speeding on Hampton Street the evening of May 17.

A city officer working routine patrol reportedly spotted the man driving at a high rate of speed. The radar said he was going 38 miles per hour, but the road was posted for 25 miles per hour.

A check of his driver’s license showed that the license was suspended for failure to pay a traffic ticket.

The man reportedly gave officers permission to check the car’s interior.

Inside the vehicle, the officers reportedly found two pill bottles, containing prescription medication and marijuana.

The incident led to the arrest of Shane K. Zeigler, 31, of Walterboro on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of marijuana and driving while under suspension.

Gunfire

on Colleton Loop

A member of the Walterboro Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Colleton Loop May 18 at 11:47 a.m. when a resident in the area reported hearing gunshots.

The resident said it sounded like the gunfire occurred at a residence at 305 Colleton Loop.

When the officer checked the home’s front yard, he found four spent shell casings.

The front door of the home was unlocked and a check of the interior found no one inside.

Other neighbors said that a black SUV occupied by two black males fled the residence after the shots were fired, and another man had fled the residence in a different vehicle.

A check with the Colleton Medical Center determined that they were not treating a gunshot victim.

A second city officer was stopped for a stop sign at Colleton Loop and North Lemacks Street May 18 at 12:38 p.m. when a vehicle came to a sudden stop and three occupants exited. Two the occupants began approaching the officer. The third got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

A female told the officer that someone had been shooting at them and she had been hit.

After other units arrived at the scene, it was determined that the woman had not been shot. The woman said it was her daughter who had driven off in the vehicle.

A check of the area around 213 Colleton Loop resulted in the recovery of several spent shell casings.

Yellow Land Cruiser reported missing

It helps when the stolen car you’re looking for is easy to spot

A man called 911 on May 16 at 7:29 a.m. to report a stolen vehicle.

The man said he had been contacted by someone who informed him that the door on a storage shed on his Giraffe Lane property was open and the vehicle he kept inside the shed was gone.

The man said when he checked the property he found that someone had removed the locks on the door, entered and driven off with a mustard yellow 1977 Toyota Land Cruiser with a white top.

Then at about 10:39 a.m., someone called the dispatch center to report that he had seen the stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Jefferies Highway.

A deputy, sent to check on the information, spotted the car pulled up to the gas pumps at The Loop gas station at the corner of Jefferies Highway and Academy Drive.

The deputy pulled in behind the stolen vehicle and recognized the driver from previous encounters.

The driver took off, and the cruiser’s lights and siren went on.

The driver led the deputy on a short chase that ended at the intersection of Academy Road and Quail Drive when the fleeing driver drove into a ditch.

The driver, Shoen J. O’Quinn, 20, of Walterboro was taken into custody on charges of failure to stop for blue lights and driving while under suspension.

Additional charges might be in the driver’s future.

Electronics taken from vehicle

A resident of Otis Road contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office May 17 to report a theft.

The man said that the previous evening, someone entered an unlocked car and taken a laptop computer worth $2,500, two iPads worth a total of $1,600, computer cables worth an estimated $500 and a $50 laptop bag.