Crime Briefs

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 10:20 am

Home damaged

by bullet

A shots-fired call ended up with a member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office going to a residence on Lyons Street May 28 at 6:33 p.m.

The original call reported the gunfire heard in the Francis Street area. As the deputy was traveling to the area, the Lyons Street resident waved the deputy down.

The woman said she had not seen anyone fire the shot that came through a window and broke a mirror.

Domestic violence report produces arrest

Member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Pleasant Grove Road May 25 at 2:16 a.m. to investigate a domestic violence incident.

The victim told dispatchers that the suspect had locked himself in the bathroom with a handgun.

When deputies arrived, they told the dispatcher to have the woman and three juvenile children exit the residence.

The woman reportedly said that the man would not let them leave. Shortly thereafter, the suspect arrived at the front door and placed his hands in the air.

Because the man was wheelchair-bound, he could not exit the residence. Concerned that he might have the handgun hidden in the wheelchair, the officers drew their weapons and asked where the gun was. He reportedly said he did not have a weapon.

When officers attempted to handcuff the man, he reportedly began blocking their efforts. An attempt to tase the man into submission was unsuccessful.

Deputies were able to move the man from the wheelchair to the couch and were given permission to search for the handgun.

They reportedly found the gun hidden in a box of cereal in the bedroom. The man reportedly admitted that the gun was his.

The man was transported to Colleton Medical Center to be examined. After medical officials cleared him, he was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center.

Shaquain D. Fogle, 28, of Bowman was arrested on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.