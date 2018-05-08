Crash sends students to emergency room | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 8, 2018 at 9:00 am

A Colleton County School District bus traveling to Cottageville Elementary School Tuesday morning was involved in a crash on Cottageville Highway.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the crash occurred on Cottageville Highway between Round O and Cottageville.

According to initial information, a SUV struck the bus in the rear.

McRoy said the bus was carrying 21 students and 18 students sustained minor injuries in the collision.

The school district was dispatching a bus to the crash scene to transport the injured students to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center for treatment. Paramedics were on the bus tending to the students during the trip to the hospital.

McRoy said it was possible that the decision would be made to take all the students on the bus to the medical center.

The two occupants of the SUV were taken to Colleton Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.