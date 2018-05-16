CPA JVs go undefeated in region for second year

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 9:52 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep JV Softball team finished the 2018 season 13-5 overall and 4-0 in SCISA Region 4-AA. This is the second consecutive season the JV Lady Hawks have finished undefeated in conference play.

The JV team finished the final week of the season earning wins over Dorchester Academy (10-3) and Thomas Heyward (4-3) along with a 13-3 loss to Laurence Manning.

In the loss to Laurence Manning, Becca Martin started in the circle and threw a complete game, striking out three. Martin and Linley Jones recorded the only offense for the JV Lady Hawks.

Against Dorchester Academy, Martin allowed just three hits and struck out five in the four-inning win. An explosive second inning saw the Lady Hawks’ offense score six runs. They tacked on one additional run in the third and three runs in the fourth.

Colleton Prep managed a come-from-behind win over Thomas Heyward when they scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead. In the circle, Martin held off the Lady Rebels in the top of the fourth to seal the win. Makenzie Pellum, Jones, Martin and Jordan Slocum scored for CPA.