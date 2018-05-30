CPA holds Winter and Spring Athletic Awards Ceremony

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 9:56 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep Academy held the 2017-18 Winter and Spring Athletic Awards Ceremony on Tuesday May 22 in the school gymnasium. Top senior honors went to Emily Martin (Debbie Powers Award) and Joe Bryan (Joe Carroll Mr. War Hawk Award).

The Debbie Powers Award is given to a female student-athlete in honor of the late Debbie Powers, who was an alumnus of CPA tragically killed in an accident while traveling with the Converse College basketball team. “While not the biggest, fastest or strongest on the court, her tenacity for the game stood out above the rest,” said CPA’s Athletic Director Rob Gorrell during the ceremony. “She extended her passion into everything she did at Colleton Prep. This award is given by her family to honor a female student-athlete who embodies what it is to be a War Hawk and demonstrates our ‘no surrender’ attitude.”

For the first time ever, the Mr. War Hawk Award was given in honor of Mr. Joe Willie Carroll. “For the better part of over three decades, Mr. Joe has supported our student-athletes with compassion and enthusiasm that is second to none,” said Gorrell. “He knows all of our athletes by name and takes a genuine interest in each one of their lives. His devotion to Colleton Prep is third only to God and his family. The Mr. War Hawk Award is given to a male student-athlete who shows enthusiasm for CPA athletics and compassion and friendship to his peers at CPA.”

Meredith Ware was named Region 4-AA Player of the Year for softball. Earlier this school year, Ware was also named Region Player of the Year in tennis. Coach Gabby Bedard was named Region 4-AA Coach of the Year in her first season at the helm of the Lady Hawks. Region 4-AA for softball was comprised of CPA, Thomas Heyward and John Paul II.

JV SOCCER: Offensive MVP – Emily Wilson; Defensive MVP – Hannah Wilson; No Surrender – Gracie Bishop; Most Improved – Kayla Banks.

VARSITY SOFTBALL: Most Valuable – Meredith Ware; Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Weslin Jones and Langley Harter; Defensive Player of the Year – Anne Garrett Carter; No Surrender – Mollie Warren

JV SOFTBALL: Co-MVP’s – Becca Martin and Linley Jones; No Surrender – MacKenzie Pellum; Most Improved – Hannah Strickland.

VARSITY BASEBALL: Offensive MVP – Jordan Crosby; Defensive MVP – Connor Morris; Most Improved – Pete Peters; MVP – Kyle Hooker; Will Haynes Award – Joe Bryan.

JV BASEBALL: Offensive MVP – Jacob Breland; Defensive MVP – Jordan Simmons; MVP – Carter Smoak; Most Improved – Ashton Hiers.

MS BOYS BASKETBALL: Offensive MVP – Matthew Williams; Defensive MVP – Hayden Williams; No Surrender – West Brown.

MS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Offensive MVP – Laura Barnes; Defensive MVP – Becca Martin; Hustle Award – Anne Hatcher White; No Surrender – Sidney Bailey; Most Improved – Kara Fargnoli; Coach’s Award – Kayla Banks.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL: Offensive MVP – Brandon Polk; Defensive MVP – Gabe Barnes; Mr. Hustle – Jessie Murdaugh; Most Improved – Kyle Hooker.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL: Offensive MVP – Pete Peters; Defensive MVP – Clay Griffin; Mr. Hustle – Chance Palmer; Most Improved – Drew Murdaugh.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL: Offensive MVP – Langley Harter; Defensive MVP – Meredith Ware; Ms. Hustle – Taylor Tomedolskey; Most Improved – Caroline Jones; Coach’s Award – Anne Garrett Carter.

VARSITY GOLF: Co-MVP – Josh Crosby and Jake Burttram; No Surrender – Connor McMillan; Most Improved – Francis Blubaugh.

SOFTBALL ALL-REGION 4-AA: Langley Harter, Mollie Warren, Weslin Jones, Anne Garrett Carter and Elizabeth Anne Dean.

BASEBALL ALL-REGION 4-AA: Joe Bryan, Kyle Hooker and Jordan Crosby.

BASKETBALL ALL-REGION 4-AA: Anne Garrett Carter – third team; Meredith Ware – second team; Langley Harter – second team.