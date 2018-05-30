CPA holds Class of 2018 Commencement Exercises
by The Press and Standard | May 30, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 10:16 am
Photo by CINDY CROSBY
Colleton Preparatory Academy held its Class of 2018 Commencement Exercises on Friday May 25 in the gymnasium. Here, Valedictorian Emily Grace Martin is giving her address to her classmates, former teachers and guests.
Look for complete coverage in our special Class of 2018 Graduation Edition set for publication Thursday June 14.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.