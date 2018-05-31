Court Reports: Walterboro man sentenced for robbery

A Walterboro man was ordered to spend six months in prison after he entered a guilty plea in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

Gary C. Joseph, 24, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of strong-armed robbery when he appeared before visiting Judge D. Craig Brown.

After hearing the plea, Brown ordered Joseph to serve six months of a 10-year prison term with credit for five days he had spent in custody. He was then ordered to spend three years on probation.

• Mark Hunter, 40, of Tompkinsville, Ky., pled guilty to charges of disseminating harmful material to a minor and third-degree domestic violence.

He was ordered to serve one year of an eight-year prison term on the disseminating harmful material charge with credit for 206 days served in custody awaiting a hearing. He was also sentenced to 90 days with credit for 90 days already served on the domestic violence charge.

• Franklin G. Holmes, 50, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of receiving stolen goods, was ordered to serve one day of a five-year prison term with credit for one day already served in custody and was placed on probation for two years.

• Sheldwin J. George, 24, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of armed robbery, was ordered to serve six months of a 10-year prison term with credit for five days already spent in custody and then spend three years on probation.

• Teresa Fletcher, 40, of Green Pond, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was ordered to serve two days of a three-year prison term and then received credit for the two days she had spent in jail awaiting a hearing. She was also placed on two years’ probation.

• Tyrell K. Jackson, 27, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, was ordered to serve one day of a three-year prison term with credit for one day already served in custody and was then placed on one year of probation.

• Yolanda R. Williams, 34, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree assault and battery, was ordered to serve one day of a three-year prison term and was then given credit for one day spent in jail awaiting a hearing and placed on probation for 18 months.

• James Anthony Grooms, 28, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and given credit for the 29 days he spent in custody awaiting a hearing.

• James D. Wright, 47, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was ordered to serve two days of a three-year prison term and then was given credit for two days spent in custody awaiting a hearing. He was also placed on probation for 18 months.

• Joseph Rumfelt, 28, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was ordered to serve six days of a three-year prison term with credit for six days already spent in custody and was placed on probation for two years.

• Teresa E. Putnam, 26, of St. George, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance, was ordered to serve one day of a six-month prison term with credit for one day and was placed on probation for one year.

• Anthony D. Glover, 26, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree burglary, was ordered to serve one day of a five-year prison term and then was given credit for a day he had spent in custody awaiting a hearing. He will be on probation for two years.

• Brandon K. Tumbleston, 32, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence, was ordered to serve two days of a 90-day jail term with credit for the two days he had spent in custody awaiting a hearing. He was also placed on one year of probation.

• Courtney Terry, 28, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars with credit for 48 days already spent in custody.

• William G. Gilliam, 54, of Ridgeland, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was ordered to serve three days of a one-year prison term with credit for three days already served in custody and given one year’s probation.

• Eugene D. Gregorich, 48, of Round O, pled guilty to possession of a Schedule II narcotic and was sentenced to two days in jail and then given credit for two days already spent in custody awaiting a hearing.

• Baby Ray Culbreath, 57, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of resisting arrest, was sentenced to 62 days in jail and then given credit for the 62 days he had spent in custody awaiting a hearing.

• Bryan G. Barnett, 33, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of habitual traffic offender, was given a two-day jail term with credit for one day he had spent in custody awaiting a hearing and was placed on probation for one year.

• Kathryn A. Thiel, 32, of Summerville, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to time served.

• Vashti Canady, 29, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance, was sentenced to two days in jail and then given credit for two days she spent in custody awaiting a hearing.

• Marquis A. Hampleton, 27, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of simple possession of marijuana, was sentenced to 25 days in jail and then given credit for 25 days he had spent in custody awaiting a hearing.

• Following a jury trial, Kyedrick L. Edwards, 32, of Walterboro, was found not guilty of a charge of possession of crack cocaine.