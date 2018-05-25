County Council awards summer paving contract

Last Updated: May 25, 2018 at 11:28 am

Colleton County Council took its show on the road May 8, conducting its May meeting under a white tent on the apron of the Lowcountry Regional Airport.

The meeting was moved to hear a presentation by Marco Cavazzoni of Lowcountry Aviation and then celebrate Lowcountry Aviation’s establishment of operations at the airfield with a reception following the session.

During the regular business session:

• Approval was given to issue Banks Construction Company Inc. of North Charleston a $830,081.12 contract for the county’s summer paving project. Council approved the contract on behalf of the Colleton Transportation Committee.

The main portion of the repaving contract involves Ivanhoe Road from South Jefferies Boulevard to Washington Street, a distance of 1.28 miles.

The contract calls on Banks to widen the lanes of Ivanhoe Road by two feet.

Banks will also repave a three-fourths of a mile section of Knights Avenue, Independent Lane, Dallas Lane and Mallory Lane in the Pine Forest Subdivision, as well as Partridge Trail.

The funds for the repaving were provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

• A first reading was given to an ordinance that would have Colleton County join with Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties in forming a multi-county industrial-business park.

The agreement would lay the groundwork for establishing the Jasper Ocean Terminal Multi-County Industrial-Business Park in Jasper County.

• Council gave a second reading to two ordinances that seek to rezone the land that had once housed South Carolina Electric and Gas’ Canadys Station power plant.

One portion of the land was zoned Rural Development, while a second portion of land was zoned Village Commercial.

The two ordinances rezone the entire area as Industrial.

SCE&G and Palmetto Railways asked for the rezoning as they prepare to market the vacant land.

• Concrete Beautification and Construction LLC of Orangeburg was given a $37,000 contract to install a staging pad at the county’s Solid Waste Transfer Station. The contract will be paid for with Capital Projects Sales Tax funds.

• A second reading was given to the ordinance for the county budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Work continues on the budget, which has to be approved by county council prior to June 30. The next fiscal year begins July 1.

• Council members authorized the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to file a grant application with the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Fiscal Year 2018 Grant Program.

The sheriff’s office will seek a grant of $46,783 to help cover the cost of purchasing 55 bulletproof vests.

The county would have to pay a 50 percent match, $23,391.50.

• A second reading was also given to an ordinance that would establish a program to grant special property tax assessments to certain rehabilitated historic properties. Walterboro officials asked county council to approve the program as part of their plan to provide incentives to spur the renovation of historic properties.

• Council gave a first reading to an ordinance to rezone a parcel from Resource Conservation-1 to Resource Conservation-2. The change is sought by the owner of the Wiggins Road property.

• A proposed change to the county’s zoning regulations governing residential care facilities was given a first reading.

County Planning Director Philip Slayter explained that the changes were an attempt to consolidate and simplify the regulations.

• Council approval was given to declare variety of vehicles and equipment — everything from a 1973 Cessna airplane to 27 cast iron radiators — as surplus. The move paves the way for either selling the items on GovDeals or using the items as trade-ins.

• Approval was given to name John C. Barnes to the Colleton County Board of Assessment Appeals, and Robin Lutton and Karen R. Hinen to Keep Colleton Beautiful.

• Council voted to undertake what has become its traditional changing of summer meetings.

Under the plan, council moves its June meeting from June 5 to June 26, eliminates its July meeting, moves the August meeting from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14 and its September meeting from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11.