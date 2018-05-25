Council sees video of new plane

Marco Cavazzoni, head of Lowcountry Aviation Company, took over the microphone at the end of Colleton County Council’s May 8 session to talk about the company’s plans and to show off a promotional video of the Sky Arrow airplane.

Lowcountry Aviation is the newest business to take up residence at the Lowcountry Regional Airport, and council moved its regular May session to the airport to welcome the new business.

“We are thrilled to be here,” Cavazzoni said. The airport facility, he added, represents “a fantastic opportunity.

Lowcountry Aviation Company will be the parent company, operating Lowcountry Aviation Co. MRO, for the repair and overhaul of aircraft; Austin Aviation, a charter company; and Sky Arrow Aircraft Co., which will construct the Sky Arrow plane for sales in North and South America.

Just prior to Cavazzoni’s presentation, the members of county council signed off on an agreement with Sky Arrow Aircraft Co.

Under the terms of the agreement, the county will use the company’s aircraft and personnel to conduct aerial surveillance and surveying.