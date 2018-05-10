Council prepares for next fiscal year

Walterboro City Council gave first readings to ordinances that cleaned up this fiscal year’s budget and established the next fiscal year budget during the May 1 session.

The first measure will implement a supplemental $75,000 appropriation to the Finance Department account in the 2017-2018 General Fund budget to balance the budget before the fiscal year ends June 30. The ordinance was suggested by the auditors who examined the city’s financial records.

The funds were used to prepare 300 Hampton St., the former bank building, to be used as a service center for city operations.

n That ordinance was followed by the first readings of the fiscal year 2018-2019 General Fund and Enterprise Fund budgets.

The city’s General Fund budget for the next fiscal year will be $6,957,489. The Enterprise Budget for the next fiscal year will be $4,076,900.

n The only increase all city residents will see is in the city’s sanitation department. That increase was reflected in an ordinance that amended the comprehensive fee schedule for the Utility Support Department.

Residential customers will be paying $2 more each two-month billing cycle for garbage collection; the charge for commercial customers will climb by 20 percent.

The ordinance also increases the deposit required for obtaining water services from $50 to $100, as well as implementing three new fees. Those customers caught tampering with their water meter will be charged a $100 fee.

If someone has their water service turned off for non-payment of a bill and reconnects the water service on their own, they will face a $400 fee.

The third new fee covers appointments made with the city’s water service for a home visit. If an appointment is scheduled but no one is at home, the customer will not face a penalty. If it happens a second time, the customer will be charged $25.

• A first reading was also given to an ordinance that would establish a fee for those defendants seeking to be represented by a public defender for cases in Walterboro Municipal Court.

The city will charge a $40 indigent defense application fee for those seeking the public defender services.

A defendant can file a request for a waiver or reduction of the fee with the municipal clerk of courts.

• An ordinance approving a zoning change for a parcel of land on Carn Street was given a first reading. The ordinance would change the zoning from Medium Density Residential District to Neighborhood Commercial District. The Planning Commission recommended the change.

• A resolution expressing a commitment to a Safe Workplace, Safety Policy, Risk Management Policy and Loss Control Policy was approved.

City Manager Jeff Molinari explained that the city will have a new insurance carrier for its property and liability insurance coverage. The company sought the municipal policies and enacting them allows the city to obtain a $6,600 reduction on the cost of its insurance premium.

• Council members approved declaring May 6-12 as Municipal Clerk’s Week in Walterboro, honoring the work of Walterboro City Clerk Betty Hudson.

The resolution also recognizes the 40th anniversary of the South Carolina Municipal Finance Officers, Clerks and Treasurers Association.

• Council members approved a resolution that salutes the Colleton County High School Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard for winning the 2018 SCBDA AA Winter Ensemble Championship.