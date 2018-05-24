Cougars’ Spring Game planned for Friday at 6 p.m.

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 8:48 am

The Colleton County High School Cougar Football team began spring practice Monday May 14 and will run Monday-Friday for two weeks. According to the South Carolina High School League, high schools are permitted three weeks of practice between May 1-31 (when pads may be worn – maximum of 10 days) where the first three days of spring practice is in helmets only. High school programs may practice in full gear and use all field equipment beginning Aug. 3. The Cougars will host their spring game Friday May 25 at 6 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.