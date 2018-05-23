Cottageville Town Council fine-tuning $600,000 budget

By JULIE HOFF

widdleswife@aol.com

It’s not every day Cottageville Town Council meetings are punctuated with cheers and clapping, but the town’s May 6 meeting was an exception.

Mayor Tim Grimsley led the applause to welcome Councilman Betty Rhode back to council after a six-month absence due to illness. Rhode, who heads up the special projects committee, has been instrumental in developing a Colleton County library branch at the municipal complex on Salley Ackerman Drive.

The new librarian, local resident Rhonda Kierpiec, thanked council for their support and said that the library — its grand opening was March 12 — will offer programs for all ages, plus tutoring assistance and a meeting space for book clubs and other community gatherings.

In other news:

 Council agreed to “fine tune” the 2018-2019 budget of $600,000 at a special called meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday May 17.

 The mayor presented progress updates on the town park, also on Salley Ackerman Drive. It offers basketball courts, asphalt parking, a walking path, benches and picnic tables. The newly-built public restrooms will open as soon as plumbing issues stemming from the fire that burned down the old elementary school are resolved. The tables, benches and trashcans were purchased from the town of Daniel Island; cost, including delivery, was $2,000. “We saved thousands,” Grimsley said.

 Council voted to advertise for bids to construct a perimeter fence around the park. Old bricks salvaged from the burned school will be used to build a decorative entrance.

 Police Chief Jeffery Cook reported that traffic accidents and related drug busts are increasing. “We’ve stopped speeders doing 90 mph in a 45-mph zone, and others going 60 mph in a 35-mph zone,” he said. One arrest resulted in the confiscation of “enough dope to keep everybody in this room high for a month.”

 Council approved Grimsley’s proposal to offer health insurance to new hires immediately, rather than after a 30-day probationary period. “We’ve got to close that gap,” he said.

 Officials accepted a motion by Councilman Howard Lockwood to sell the town’s diesel generator and purchase a propane generator that can offer increased emergency power.