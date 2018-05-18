Cottageville library officially opens

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 12:58 pm

Cottageville resident and town council member Betty Rhode cut the ribbon for the new Cottageville Library on May 12. A library for Cottageville has been Rhode’s dream for many years. More than 70 patrons attended. Representatives from the South Carolina State Library attended, as well as Gene Brunson, Berkeley County Library director, and Scott Strawn, Allendale, Hampton, Jasper Library director. Colleton County Memorial Library Director Carl Coffin expressed his appreciation to Cottageville Mayor Tim Grimsley and staff, the Cottageville Police Department, Cottageville Town Council, Friends of the Colleton County Memorial Library, Colleton County Memorial Library Board of Trustees, Colleton County Memorial Library staff, Francie Downing (Stony Point Foundation) and The Petal Palace. The library will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.