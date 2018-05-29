Cottageville Family Dollar holds grand opening
by The Press and Standard | May 29, 2018 3:22 pm
Photos by Julie S. Hoff
Tina Carden, left, and Felicia Green-Walker, training store managers, helped welcome customers when the new Family Dollar store in Cottageville celebrated its grand opening Saturday May 26. Also on hand were vendor Jason Scott and store manager Andrea Nesbitt. The event included prizes, specials and gift card giveaways.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.