Cottageville Family Dollar grand opening, celebration

Family Dollar Stores Inc., a leading small format and convenience retailer, the grand opening of its new store, 10700 Cottageville Hwy., Cottageville.

The grand opening kicks off on Thursday May 24, followed by a celebration for the community at the store on Saturday May 26. The grand opening will include giveaways and prizes, including reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift basket raffle. In addition, on Saturday, the first 50 customers will receive a Family Dollar gift card.

“Family Dollar is pleased to invite customers to experience our great value and broad assortment of merchandise in the Cottageville community,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokesperson. “Our customers can rely on Family Dollar for everyday low prices on household products, food, beauty and essentials, seasonal merchandise, apparel and much more.”

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location.