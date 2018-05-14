Cornelia Maude Carter Goodwin | Obituaries

Mrs. Cornelia Maude Carter Goodwin, 88, of Smoaks, passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Jolley Acres Health Care in Orangeburg. She was the widow of the late Vernon Ellis Goodwin.

Funeral services will be held 4 pm, Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Little Swamp United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Born November 26, 1929 in Hendersonville, she was a daughter of the late Jacob English Carter and Ottie Lee Bunton Carter. She graduated from Lodge High School, Class of 1946. She was a Teacher’s Assistant at Bells Elementary, had been a seamstress at Smoaks Manufacturing, and was a Nutrition Specialist with Clemson Extension. She was a faithful, lifetime member of Little Swamp United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years, worked with the children’s programs, was a member of the church choir, and was the Smoaks charge delegate to the United Methodist annual conference for 15 years. She loved square dancing and attending dances at the VFW, where she was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was famous for her coconut cake and loved to cook for her family and friends. Most of all, “Ma-Maude” loved her children and grandchildren and will always be remembered for the beautiful smile that she always greeted everyone with.

Surviving are: her children, Rollin Carter Goodwin of Smoaks and Candace Vern Goodwin of Smoaks; grandsons, James Vernon Goodwin and Cooper Ellis Goodwin; sister, Mary C. Williams and her husband Holland of Walterboro; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Everette O. Carter, Sr., Walter Marion Carter, and Jake Carter, Jr.; and a sister, Ernestine Strickland.

ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.