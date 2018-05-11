Conservation district cites student winners

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 10:43 am

The theme for the conservation district’s Earth Day poster and essay contests was “Watersheds-Our Water, Our Home.”

The poster competition awards were presented to winning classes by grade level with the teachers recognized with a certificate.

The top three essays in sixth through eighth grade were presented awards.

District Chairman Gary Herndon and Vice Chairman Joshua Jones handled the award presentations.

The poster contest winners were:

• Mrs. Pedigo’s first grade class at North Walterboro Christian Academy.

• Mrs. Reynold’s second grade class at North Walterboro Christian Academy.

• Mrs. Diane Smoak’s third grade class at North Walterboro Christian Academy.

• Mrs. Lisa Mixson’s fourth grade class at North Walterboro Christian Academy.

• Mrs. Cynthia Ferguson’s fifth grade class at North Walterboro Christian Academy.

Essay contest winners were:

• Sixth grade: Christopher of North Walterboro Christian Academy, first place; Caston Savik of North Walterboro Christian Academy, second place; and Zoe Buckner, Colleton County Middle School, third place.

• Seventh grade: Kristen Asbelle of North Walterboro Christian Academy, first place; Brandy A. Haase of North Walterboro Christian Academy, second place; and Logan Gilreath of North Walterboro Christian Academy, third place.

• Eighth grade: Adam Buckner of Colleton County Middle School, first place; Paul Berry of North Walterboro Christian Academy, second place; and Nathan Erwin, Colleton County Middle School, third place.