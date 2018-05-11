Conservation district cites student winners
by The Press and Standard | May 11, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 10:43 am
The theme for the conservation district’s Earth Day poster and essay contests was “Watersheds-Our Water, Our Home.”
The poster competition awards were presented to winning classes by grade level with the teachers recognized with a certificate.
The top three essays in sixth through eighth grade were presented awards.
District Chairman Gary Herndon and Vice Chairman Joshua Jones handled the award presentations.
The poster contest winners were:
• Mrs. Pedigo’s first grade class at North Walterboro Christian Academy.
• Mrs. Reynold’s second grade class at North Walterboro Christian Academy.
• Mrs. Diane Smoak’s third grade class at North Walterboro Christian Academy.
• Mrs. Lisa Mixson’s fourth grade class at North Walterboro Christian Academy.
• Mrs. Cynthia Ferguson’s fifth grade class at North Walterboro Christian Academy.
Essay contest winners were:
• Sixth grade: Christopher of North Walterboro Christian Academy, first place; Caston Savik of North Walterboro Christian Academy, second place; and Zoe Buckner, Colleton County Middle School, third place.
• Seventh grade: Kristen Asbelle of North Walterboro Christian Academy, first place; Brandy A. Haase of North Walterboro Christian Academy, second place; and Logan Gilreath of North Walterboro Christian Academy, third place.
• Eighth grade: Adam Buckner of Colleton County Middle School, first place; Paul Berry of North Walterboro Christian Academy, second place; and Nathan Erwin, Colleton County Middle School, third place.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.