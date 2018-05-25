Colleton vs. cancer: Relay for Life 2018

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 9:13 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The 2018 Relay For Life was held Friday May 18 on the track at Colleton County Middle School. Despite a rainy afternoon, the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society went on without a hitch.

Again this year, the community came together to honor cancer survivors, remember lost loved ones, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make an impact on cancer. Staffed and coordinated by volunteers, the local event joined a movement of thousands of communities across the United States and in 27 countries.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking around the track and teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event. According to the national website, last year 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help the American Cancer Society.

“On behalf of the 2018 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Colleton County, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the great folks of Colleton County, in spite of the rain, came out to support this year’s Relay for Life,” said local chairperson Gregory Rosso. “We’d also like to thank our awesome sponsors because without them, we would not have had our Relay for Life.

“Huge kudos go out to Josh Jarman with Wings Back Entertainment for his terrific choice of music throughout the night,” said Rosso. “I also like to thank our teams and our team captains for showing out this year. They did an awesome job and did some mean cooking at their tents. Last, but not least, I would like to thank our amazing Relay for Life Committee for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to this wonderful event. It was second to none — and I tip my hat to them.”

Presenting sponsor for this year’s Relay For Life was Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative Inc. Platinum Sponsors were Coastal Electric Cooperative Inc. and The Press and Standard.

Silver Sponsors included Colleton Medical Center, Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union, Monster Self Storage and Walker Accounting and Tax Services.

Bronze Sponsors were Benton’s Feed, Seed and Garden, Brice Herndon and Sons, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Colleton Middle School, Duke’s Barbecue, Gladys Murray Flowers, J.H. Hiers Construction, Kesia Brown State Farm, Les Jordan State Farm, Mark Seigler, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick, Walterboro Cash and Carry, and Walterboro Rental and Equipment.