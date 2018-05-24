Colleton Medical Center: Recognize snakes and react properly to snake bite

Copperhead

Tens of thousands of people die from snakebites every year, but with appropriate treatment and advanced medical care, deaths from snakebites are very rare in our area. With the weather getting warmer, snakes are becoming more active.

In the Lowcountry, snakes are active from spring until late fall and particularly in the morning and evening. The most common poisonous snakes in the area are copperheads, which are a type of pit viper. They are easily distinguished by their copper, olive or black banding and diamond patterns. They have vertically elliptical pupils, large triangular heads that house the large venom glands and heat-sensing pits between the eye and nostril.

Backyards and woodland areas are not the only places one can encounter a venomous snake.

If you see a snake in the water, the way it swims may tell you if it’s dangerous or not. Nonvenomous water snakes remain under the water and you may just see a head pop to the surface. Cottonmouth snakes, also known as water moccasins, swim with their entire body on the surface. Take serious precautions if you see a dark-colored snake swimming on top of the water.

“If you are bitten by a snake and think it may be venomous, stay calm, rest the affected body part and head to the ER immediately for an evaluation,” said Dr. Heather Hinshelwood, Emergency Medical Physician at Colleton Medical Center. “Be aware that baby snake bites are worse than adult snake bites, so do not let the size of the snake fool you.”

Baby snakes are more venomous and dangerous then adults because they haven’t learned to control the amount of venom they inject when they bite.