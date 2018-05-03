Colleton Medical Center Announces New Chief Financial Officer

(Walterboro, SC) – Colleton Medical Center announces that Cassie Ball will be the hospital’s new Chief financial officer and join the leadership team.



Cassie has more than 17 years of healthcare leadership and operational management experience. She has held the CFO and Compliance Officer positions over the past two decades within several hospitals including Tenant Healthcare and Williamson Memorial Hospital. Ball received her Bachelor degree from Marshall University and then completed her Masters from Morehead State University in Kentucky. Cassie brings tremendous strengths in working financial growths within the hospital setting and will ensure that Colleton Medical Center continues this growth. “We’re fortunate to be able to have Cassie join our team and bring such a strong financial background to our hospital”, said Jimmy Hiott, Chief Executive Officer at Colleton Medical Center. “The depth and breadth of her experience uniquely qualifies her and will serve her will in this position.”