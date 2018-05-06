Colleton County unemployment dips in March

Last Updated: May 4, 2018 at 4:00 pm

March unemployment figures from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce found Colleton County slipping below five percent again.

In March, the state agency placed the county’s unemployment at 4.9 percent, dropping from 5.4 percent in February. In March of 2017, Colleton County had an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent.

The state unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.4 percent and the national unemployment rate has remained at 4.1 percent for six consecutive months.