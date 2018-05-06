Colleton County Principals shuffled by school district

Last Updated: May 4, 2018 at 4:02 pm

Four of Colleton County’s schools will have new principals at the helm when students return to school next fall.

In addition to the hiring of Maurice Cannon to become the new Colleton County High School Principal; Colleton Middle School, Forest Hills Elementary School and Bell’s Elementary School will have new leadership.

Lauren Behie will be the next Colleton County Middle School principal, replacing Matthew Brantley.

Brantley will become the new principal at Forest Hills Elementary, filling the post that had been held by Amy Liebenrood.

Liebenrood will become principal of Bells Elementary School replacing Behie.

Those remaining in principal positions are Barbara Kulisek at Black Street Early Childhood Center; Janis Headden at Cottageville; Marcella Glover at Hendersonville Elementary and Wilsey Hamilton at Northside Elementary.

Colleton High School

William Hayden, who had been director of Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center, has been named to an associate principal post at the high school.

Gregory Kinsey, who had been an assistant principal at the middle school, will become an assistant principal at the high school.

Charles Locklair will become the assistant principal assigned to lead TCTC. He had been an assistant principal the School of Leadership, Education and Public Service.

Remaining as high school assistant principals will be Stephen McMillan, Anthony Kubik Jr. and Lauren Townsend.

Colleton Middle School

Terry Dingle becomes administrative assistant principal, moved over from the assistant principal’s position at Forest Hills Elementary.

Joey Greene was retained as assistant principal and Uirica Bodison was moved from an assistant principal post at the high school to assistant principal at the middle school.

Brenda Williams was retained as coordinator of the Alternative School, which operates at the middle school.

Cottageville Elementary

Tasheena Allen remains as assistant principal

Northside Elementary

Catherine Franchette remains assistant principal.

Hendersonville Elementary

Joseph Hollington has been named assistant principal, replacing Lori Cauley. Hollington has been serving as an assistant principal at the middle school this school year.

Administration

Dr. Juliet White remains as assistant superintendent for curriculum

Clifford Warren remains as assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Operations.

Jessica Williams remains director of curriculum and instruction.

Lori Cauley leaves Hendersonville to become administrative assistant principal

Dr. Jacinta Bryant remains director of Special Services.

Sharon Simmons becomes transition specialist for Special Services. She had been at Colleton County Middle School this school year, serving as administrative assistant of operations.

Dr. Cordelia Jenkins remains director of student services.

Christopher Horvath remains director of Adult Education

Tracy McDonald remains coordinator of Accountability and Assessment.