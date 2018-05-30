Colleton County announces All-Region selections

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 9:59 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

As the 2017-18 school year comes to a close, All-Region selections for spring sports have been released for Colleton County High School. In addition, information has been compiled from the South Carolina High School League for Region 8-AAAA standings in each sport from the academic school year.

Colleton County had two second place finishes in Region 8-AAAA including basketball (7-3), coached by Jacob Smith, and girls soccer (7-3), coached by Danny Wiggins. Neither Smith nor Wiggins will return as Colleton County coaches next season. Smith has accepted a head coaching position at AAAAA Fort Dorchester, while Wiggins plans to spend more time with his local family-owned business.

Eight teams advanced into post-season play including girls and boys tennis, girls cross-country, volleyball, football, boys basketball, softball and girls soccer. As of presstime, only four of these teams will have returning coaches next season.

For the upcoming school year, Colleton County will compete in a four-team region that includes Hilton Head, Beaufort and Bluffton.

Here is a look back at where each Colleton County team finished in five-team Region 8-AAAA competition, along with All-Region selections:

Varsity Girls Tennis – Finished in fourth place with a 2-6 Region 8-AAAA record. Daryn Hooker was named All-Region.

Girls Cross-Country – Finished third in Region 8-AAAA. Grayson Altman and Kensley Dantzler named All-Region.

Boys Cross-Country – Finished fifth in Region 8-AAAA. No All-Region selections.

Varsity Volleyball – Finished third in Region 8-AAAA with a 5-5 record. Dakari Gant and Ashlyn Harley named All-Region.

Varsity Football – Finished fourth in Region 8-AAAA with a 2-3 record. De’Iajaie Ferguson, Craig Grant and Jalen Lawton named All-Region.

Varsity Wrestling – Finished fifth in Region 8-AAAA after going 0-4. Wyatt O’Quinn, Tyrese Pressey and John Campbell named All-Region in their weight classifications.

Varsity Girls Basketball – Finished fifth in Region 8-AAAA with a 3-7 record. Omari Kirkland named All-Region.

Varsity Boys Basketball – Finished second in Region 8-AAAA with a 7-3 record. De’Iajae Ferguson and Tristian Nieves named All-Region.

Varsity Boys Baseball – Finished fifth in Region 8-AAAA with a 3-7 record. Henry Gibson named All-Region.

Varsity Boys Golf – Finished fifth in Region 8-AAAA.

Girls Track and Field – Finished fifth in Region 8-AAAA.

Boys Track and Field – Finished fourth in Region 8-AAAA. Jaden Koger named All-Region.

Varsity Softball – Finished third in Region 8-AAAA with a 6-3 record. Hallie Robertson and Whitley Weathers named All-Region.

Boys Tennis – Finished fourth in Region 8-AAAA. Joe Sanders named All-Region. Jaymie Strickland named Coach of the Year.

Girls Soccer – Finished second in Region 8-AAAA with a 7-3 record. Faith Allen, Daryn Hooker and Amiyah Robinson named All-Region.

Boys Soccer – Finished sixth in Region 8-AAAA with a 2-8 record. Corey Bowman named All-Region.