Chase leads to recovery of stolen vehicles

A police chase that began in Colleton County the morning of May 15 could result in solving the theft of multiple vehicles from a Beaufort car dealership.

At 8:02 a.m. a member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was conducting routine traffic enforcement on the ACE Basin Parkway when he attempted to pull over a white Dodge Durango with paper tags.

The driver refused to pull over and began leading members of the sheriff’s office on a chase that raced through Jacksonboro and into Charleston County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed in a ditch on Highway 162 in Hollywood.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle fled into a wooded area and a search began with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, deputies and canine units joining in the foot pursuit.

One suspect was apprehended was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center after being medically cleared at a medical facility. Sheriff’s office personnel said that they would not release the name of the suspect until he has been formally charged.

Further investigation determined that the Dodge Durango was one of five vehicles that were stolen from Beaufort’s Butler Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership.

The Beaufort County Sheriff Office reported that dealership employees discovered the theft when they arrived at work on May 15.

Someone had broken into the business overnight, grabbed the keys and driven off with the five vehicles.

While the helicopter was searching for the suspect from the air, the helicopter’s occupants noticed three vehicles parked on Roach Road in Hollywood and had officers on the ground check on them. They turned out to be also stolen from the dealership.

The search continues for the other suspects, as well as the fifth stolen vehicle: a 2017 white Dodge Durango SXT. The investigation, involving law enforcement officers from the Colleton, Beaufort and Charleston sheriff’s offices, is continuing.

“I am very pleased with the proactive actions of the deputies involved in this incident; this is a good example of proactive policing and looking beyond the stop,” Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland said.

“By looking beyond the stop, it resulted in the retrieval of four stolen vehicles from a car dealership. I would like to thank Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon and his deputies for assisting us in the apprehension and the retrieval of these stolen vehicles,” Strickland added.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. You can remain anonymous.