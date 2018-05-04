Charleston Hwy. home damaged by flames

A Charleston Highway residence was heavily damaged by fire the morning of May 3. Firefighters were sent to the single story home at 11:50 a.m. and arrived to find the home well involved with flames coming from the front window and back door. Firefighter-paramedics deployed two hand lines to the building and quickly knocked down the flames. The occupant advised he had been in the rear yard when he heard a window break. When he came around to the front of the house, he saw flames coming out of the front window. He kicked in the front door in an effort to allow his cats to escape. He then broke open the back door. Both felines exited the building, however one appeared to be injured as they ran off and hid. The fire quickly spread through the small house and into the attic. The doors to the two bedrooms were closed and stopped the bulk of the flames from entering those rooms. Most of the items in the bedrooms were saved, however the remainder of the home was gutted. No one was injured during the incident.