Chamber holds annual meeting, awards

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 10:55 am

The Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and awards dinner on May 17 at USC Salkehatchie.

Former Colleton Museum Director Gary Brightwell, who retired last year, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes a retired or retiring member of the chamber for their number of years as a chamber member, other achievements or organizational activities, number of years as a businessperson in the community and achievements that single out this person.

“As truly selfless, hardworking and talented person as you’re ever going to meet, Gary saw the transition of the museum from a few hundred square feet into the huge campus we now have today, along with the unique farmers market and commercial kitchen combination,” said Chamber President Jeremy Ware. “Twice during her time was the campus awarded the much coveted J. Mitchell Graham award by the S.C. Association of Counties for the better of this community, the Bundy Award from the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel and many more. She worked tirelessly to make the campus a success for the sake of the Colleton County community, educating visitors on its rich history, providing a permanent home for Colleton County’s farmers and directing the commercial kitchen on its way to creating over 20 new businesses. Where would we be without her! Thank you for all you have done for our community, Gary!”

Other awards presented included:

• Consigment Envy, Small Business Entrepreneur Award;

• USC Salkehatchie, Innovation Award;

• Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative, Large Company/Industry Award;

• Denise Pinckney, Community Service Award;

• Dr. Gunther Rencken, Humanitarian Award;

• Frances Welch, Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Education;

• Chris Bickley, Community Improvement Award.

The Leadership Colleton Class of 2018 graduates were also presented their certificates. They are Bruce Blanchard, assistant vice president/branch manager, South State Bank; Eileen Campbell Burke, credit administration officer, Enterprise Bank of S.C.; Stephanie Greene, business development specialist, S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation; Lindy Hill, bank and life specialist, Kesia Brown State Farm Insurance; Beth Howe, practice administrator, Walterboro Family Practice; Donna Kubik, surgical services specialist, Colleton Medical Center; and Takiyah Sheppard, branch manager, Woodforest National Bank.

Speaker for the meeting was Dr. Marco Cavazonni of Lowcountry Aviation. Barry Moore, publisher of The Press and Standard, gave an update on the S.C. Alliance; Jane Brewer of USC Salk presented Leadership Colleton certificates; and Ware presented the community service awards.

The 2018-2019 chamber board of directors includes Dr. Franklin Foster, past chairman; Jimmy Hiott, chairman; Dr. Ann Carmichael, Dr. Marco Cavazonni, Chris Dodson, Dewey Ford, Heyward Horton, Barry Moore, Lori Beard, Jeffery Herndon, Gene Varn, Mayor Bill Young and Jeremy Ware.

Sponsors for the annual banquet included PRTC, Colleton Medical Center, Enterprise Bank of S.C., Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance, USC Salkehatchie, City of Walterboro, Coastal Electric Cooperative and Lowcountry Aviation.