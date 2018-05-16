CCHS Track and Field members perform well at state championships

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 9:51 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Three Colleton County High School Track and Field team members competed in the SCHSL State Championships held May 11-12 at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

Jaden Koger garnered a seventh-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.81 posted time; Hunter Ohmer finished seventh in pole vault with an 11-6 jump; and Shaniya Fields placed fourth in the high jump at 4-6. Both Koger and Ohmer are seniors, while Fields is a junior.

“It was a good season,” said Coach Courtney Singleton. “I am proud of all the kids on the Colleton County Track team and of the progress we made throughout the season.”