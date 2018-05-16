CCHS Track and Field members perform well at state championships
By CINDY CROSBY
Three Colleton County High School Track and Field team members competed in the SCHSL State Championships held May 11-12 at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
Jaden Koger garnered a seventh-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.81 posted time; Hunter Ohmer finished seventh in pole vault with an 11-6 jump; and Shaniya Fields placed fourth in the high jump at 4-6. Both Koger and Ohmer are seniors, while Fields is a junior.
“It was a good season,” said Coach Courtney Singleton. “I am proud of all the kids on the Colleton County Track team and of the progress we made throughout the season.”
