CCHS’ Nieves to play for Salk

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 9:49 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School senior Tristian Nieves has signed a commitment letter to continue his basketball career at Salkehatchie. Nieves is currently the all-time leading scorer for Colleton County High School and was a member of the 2017-18 Cougar Basketball team which finished 18-8 overall and 7-3 in Region 8-AAAA.

Nieves was selected to the North-South All-Star Game and the CSRA 2018 South Carolina vs. Georgia All-Star Game and was honored with All-State selection.

Nieves will join a much-lauded recruiting class at Salkehatchie, with at least six players who rank among the top 40 in South Carolina — including a top five player.