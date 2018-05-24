CCHS grad, now living in New York, donates use of rose for chorus concert

“The rose she had offered was truly an enchanted rose, which would bloom until his twenty-first year. If he could learn to love another, and earn their love in return by the time the last petal fell, then the spell would be broken. If not, he would be doomed to remain a beast for all time.”

― Narrator,

Beauty and the Beast

When it came time for Colleton County High School Choral Director Stephanie Drawdy to begin thinking about props for the upcoming spring musical, Beauty and the Beast, she knew one trademark of the production was essential for the show’s success — the Enchanted Rose, a mystical flower from the 1991 Disney animated film.

Drawdy knew just who to turn for guidance on how to make the enchanted rose: a former student, Buist Bickley, who has been working in New York across the last decade as a props master.

“I texted Buist and asked him how I could create a cheap rose prop,” said Drawdy. “He told me he happened to be standing next to the person that created the rose, Toni Giruzzi, and he (Bickley) was going to be our sponsor and send us the rose to use.

“I, along with the students, am overwhelmed at Buist’s generosity and thoughtfulness,” said Drawdy. “The Enchanted Rose is an integral part of the story and we are amazed with its beauty and how it added to our production. We are all grateful for his support and his giving back to our community.”

Bickley was more than happy to be able to give back to his former teacher and mentor. “Drawdy and I text every once and a while,” he said. “She texted me a few weeks ago asking how to make the rose in Beauty and the Beast on the cheap for the chorus. I happen to be working with the shop that built the original version of the rose and asked if they had a rental available and they did. I know how small the budgets are and was happy to bankroll the cost of the rental and shipping. It was honestly the easiest thing to do — if I were better and had more time, I would have actually taught the students how to make one themselves. The chorus program at Walterboro High is what introduced me to the theatre. I’m more than glad to be able to give back in this small way.”

Bickley (Colleton County High School Class of 2003) has worked on approximately 40 different Broadway productions and his current Broadway shows include: Dear Evan Hansen, SpongeBob SquarePants, Frozen, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 and 2. This year alone, his new shows have been nominated for 25 Tony Awards, including Best Scenic Design of a Play and Best Scenic Design of a Musical. He is currently working on a new stage musical version of the 2001 film Moulin Rouge that will be playing a pre-Broadway run in Boston this summer. This fall, he also has the first national tours of Dear Evan Hansen and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory going out.

