CCHS Boys Head Basketball Coach Jacob Smith Resigns

oach Jacob Smith confirmed Thursday he has resigned his teaching position and as the Cougars head basketball coach for the 2018-19 school year. Smith has accepted a position as the head boys basketball coach at Fort Dorchester High School and will be teaching fifth grade math at Eagles Nest Elementary School.

Coach Jacob Smith led the Cougars to an 18-7 overall record and 7-3 in Region 8-AAAA and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06. Coach Smith is 200-133 as a head coach.