CCHS Boys Head Basketball Coach Jacob Smith Resigns
by The Press and Standard | May 3, 2018 2:01 pm
oach Jacob Smith confirmed Thursday he has resigned his teaching position and as the Cougars head basketball coach for the 2018-19 school year. Smith has accepted a position as the head boys basketball coach at Fort Dorchester High School and will be teaching fifth grade math at Eagles Nest Elementary School.
Coach Jacob Smith led the Cougars to an 18-7 overall record and 7-3 in Region 8-AAAA and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06. Coach Smith is 200-133 as a head coach.
“I am blessed to be able to coach across the state of South Carolina over the last 17 years, said Smith on Thursday. “I was able to coach on the 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A levels. After spending some time debating about my future, I have decided to accept a position in Dorchester School District 2. This was an opportunity to be closer to my home in Summerville and be able to spend more time with my 3 children. This position also provides me with a chance to coach on the 5-AAAAA level. I am proud of what my players have accomplished on the Varsity , JV, and Middle School levels over the last 2 years.. The foundation is in place for whoever takes over as the Head Basketball Coach. I want to thank the community, parents, my players, and all of our supporters for trusting the process the last couple of years. I want to also thank Colleton County Middle School and my 6th grade Pod for making me feel like family over the last 2 years.”
