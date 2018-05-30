CCHS announces end of season spring athletic awards

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 9:58 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

In lieu of holding a joint spring sports ceremony, Colleton County High School spring sports teams held independent awards nights to recognize outstanding student-athletes from the 2018 season.

The following student-athletes were recognized for their efforts:

Cougar Varsity Soccer: Most Outstanding Player – Corey Bowman; Most Outstanding Player – Preston McCloud; Most Improved Player – Montavious Pinckney; Cougar Leadership Award – Lance Calcutt; Academic Excellence – Lance Calcutt.

Cougar JV Soccer: Offensive Player of the Year – Brett Beach; Defensive Player of the Year – Drew Frank; Most Outstanding Player – Darius Johnson; Academic Excellence – Rett Collins.

Cougar Varsity Baseball: Heart of a Cougar – Wesley Bryan; Most Improved Player – Jackson Bell; Cougar Leadership Award – Lucas Bell; Academic Excellence – Keel Murdaugh; Cody Cox – Defensive Player of the Year; Alan Grym – MVP; Comeback Player of the Year – Tyler Bell.

Cougar JV Baseball: Heart of a Cougar – Jackson Bell; Most Improved Player – Eddie Bennett; Cougar Leadership Award – Jackson Bell; Academic Excellence – Matthew Hooker.

Lady Cougar JV Soccer: 110% Award – Leiara Rivera; Cougar Leadership Award – Zy’Aire Johnson; Rookie of the Year – Faith Bishop; Academic Excellence – Anne Mathis Thomas.

Lady Cougar Soccer: Defensive Leadership – Daryn Hooker; Offensive Leadership – Faith Allen; Cougar Leadership Award – Rachel Dandridge; Rookie of the Year – Anne Mathis Thomas; Hustle Award – Amiyah Robinson; Academic Excellence – Stephanie Hooker; Senior Awards – Karis Thomas, Macie Stone, Faith Allen, Daryn Hooker, Rachel Dandridge, Ashlyn Harley.

Cougar Golf: Most Outstanding Player – Dalton Moore; Most Improved Player – Ben Crosby; Academic Excellence – Jim Bailey.

Lady Cougar Softball: Marsha Coe Leadership Softball – Victoria Brewington; Offensive Motivator – Karson Hiott; Defensive Motivator – Hallie Robertson; Most Improved – Hannah Robertson; Academic Excellence – Ashley Savage.

Lady Cougar JV Softball: Most Outstanding Player – Shamorie Overton; Cougar Leadership Award – Dominique Moore; Sportsmanship Award – Dezyrea Woodbury; Academic Excellence – Adriene Jenkins.

Lady Cougar Track and Field: Best Jumper – Shaniya Fields-Manigo; Best Sprinter – Ashlyn Williams; Best Thrower – Victoria Myers; Academic Excellence – Grayson Altman.

Cougar Track and Field: Most Outstanding Performer – Jaden Koger; Most Improved Player – Jeremiah Monroe; Cougar Leadership Award – Jermari Stephens; Academic Excellence – Jalen Levine.