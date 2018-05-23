Carolina Composites to bring $3 million investment, 92 jobs to Colleton County
by The Press and Standard | May 23, 2018 3:39 pm
Carolina Composites, the manufacturer of
Pioneer Boats, has announced that the company will expand its operations at
their facility in Walterboro, South Carolina, investing $3 million and
creating 92 jobs over the next 5 years.
“We are happy that our company is thriving in Walterboro, where our team
builds some of the best boats in the world,” said co-owner Roy McSwain. “We
are pleased that we will be able to create more new jobs and capital
investment in Colleton County, where most of our workforce resides.”
Currently, the company employs 90 at their manufacturing facility, located
at 208 Upchurch Lane in Walterboro, just off Exit 57 on I-95, where, in
addition to the renowned Pioneer Boats, the company also manufactures Bulls
Bay and Avenger boats.
“It’s a special day whenever an existing South Carolina company announces
plans to expand, as it sends a message to the world that we live up to our
commitment to being business-friendly. I congratulate Pioneer Boats on this
new investment and look forward to continuing our successful partnership,”
said Governor Henry McMaster
“When a South Carolina business grows the way Pioneer Boats has, it’s yet
another testament that we are a state that fosters manufacturing
innovations. We appreciate Carolina Composites’ commitment and longstanding
relationship with Colleton County and our state as a whole,” said Secretary
of Commerce Bobby Hitt.
“Pioneer Boats is an asset to our community. We appreciate the job creation
and investment they have made in Colleton County,” said Dr. Joe Flowers,
Chairman of Colleton County Council. “We congratulate them on their
continued success, and Colleton County Council will continue to do anything
we can to help Pioneer Boats and other companies succeed in economic
development.”
Lee Petrolawicz, Chairman of Colleton County Economic Alliance, added, “We
are extremely pleased that Pioneer Boats has decided to reinvest in Colleton
County. This expansion project is a big win for all. Brothers Mike Holmes
and Roy McSwain produce world class boats. The plant expansion will allow
an increase in boat production while employing more than 90 more of our
friends, family members and neighbors. Congratulations to Pioneer Boats.
Thank you to SouthernCarolina Alliance for its generous contribution to the
expansion project.”
According to McSwain, the company located in Walterboro in
2009, but the recession sidelined the company for several years.
“We are now benefitting from the growing economy and from the great business
climate here in South Carolina,” said McSwain. “Our boats are sold
primarily on the East Coast from Florida to Canada, but we also developing
larger markets on the Gulf Coast in states like Texas and Louisiana, as well
as in countries as far away as Australia.”
McSwain added that the demand for Pioneer Boats has enabled the company to
add 10 new models over the last 6 years. The company, now producing 20
boats per week, plans to increase production to 30 boats per week in the
near future.
“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates the team at Pioneer Boats on their
success, which stems from their commitment to excellence,” said Marty Sauls,
Chairman of SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance. “We are proud
that Pioneer Boats are manufactured exclusively in our region of South
Carolina and sold around the world. This expansion will bring another 90
jobs to Colleton County, improving the quality of life for almost 100
families who will benefit from these jobs. What a great American product
and a great South Carolina business story!”
For more information on Pioneer Boats, visit the website:
www.pioneerboats.com<http://www.pioneerboats.com/>
