Carolina Composites to bring $3 million investment, 92 jobs to Colleton County

Carolina Composites, the manufacturer of

Pioneer Boats, has announced that the company will expand its operations at

their facility in Walterboro, South Carolina, investing $3 million and

creating 92 jobs over the next 5 years.

“We are happy that our company is thriving in Walterboro, where our team

builds some of the best boats in the world,” said co-owner Roy McSwain. “We

are pleased that we will be able to create more new jobs and capital

investment in Colleton County, where most of our workforce resides.”

Currently, the company employs 90 at their manufacturing facility, located

at 208 Upchurch Lane in Walterboro, just off Exit 57 on I-95, where, in

addition to the renowned Pioneer Boats, the company also manufactures Bulls

Bay and Avenger boats.

“It’s a special day whenever an existing South Carolina company announces

plans to expand, as it sends a message to the world that we live up to our

commitment to being business-friendly. I congratulate Pioneer Boats on this

new investment and look forward to continuing our successful partnership,”

said Governor Henry McMaster

“When a South Carolina business grows the way Pioneer Boats has, it’s yet

another testament that we are a state that fosters manufacturing

innovations. We appreciate Carolina Composites’ commitment and longstanding

relationship with Colleton County and our state as a whole,” said Secretary

of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

“Pioneer Boats is an asset to our community. We appreciate the job creation

and investment they have made in Colleton County,” said Dr. Joe Flowers,

Chairman of Colleton County Council. “We congratulate them on their

continued success, and Colleton County Council will continue to do anything

we can to help Pioneer Boats and other companies succeed in economic

development.”

Lee Petrolawicz, Chairman of Colleton County Economic Alliance, added, “We

are extremely pleased that Pioneer Boats has decided to reinvest in Colleton

County. This expansion project is a big win for all. Brothers Mike Holmes

and Roy McSwain produce world class boats. The plant expansion will allow

an increase in boat production while employing more than 90 more of our

friends, family members and neighbors. Congratulations to Pioneer Boats.

Thank you to SouthernCarolina Alliance for its generous contribution to the

expansion project.”

According to McSwain, the company located in Walterboro in

2009, but the recession sidelined the company for several years.

“We are now benefitting from the growing economy and from the great business

climate here in South Carolina,” said McSwain. “Our boats are sold

primarily on the East Coast from Florida to Canada, but we also developing

larger markets on the Gulf Coast in states like Texas and Louisiana, as well

as in countries as far away as Australia.”

McSwain added that the demand for Pioneer Boats has enabled the company to

add 10 new models over the last 6 years. The company, now producing 20

boats per week, plans to increase production to 30 boats per week in the

near future.

“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates the team at Pioneer Boats on their

success, which stems from their commitment to excellence,” said Marty Sauls,

Chairman of SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance. “We are proud

that Pioneer Boats are manufactured exclusively in our region of South

Carolina and sold around the world. This expansion will bring another 90

jobs to Colleton County, improving the quality of life for almost 100

families who will benefit from these jobs. What a great American product

and a great South Carolina business story!”

For more information on Pioneer Boats, visit the website:

www.pioneerboats.com<http://www.pioneerboats.com/>