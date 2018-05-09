Candidate for governor to speak here Thursday night

Conservative outsider and Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton is scheduled to speak at the Lowcountry Sportsmen for Templeton Barbecue at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 10 in Walterboro.

WHO: Conservative Outsider and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Catherine Templeton

WHAT: Addresses Lowcountry Sportsmen for Templeton Barbecue

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. Thursday May 10, 2018

WHERE: 2724 Green Pond Highway

Walterboro, SC 29488