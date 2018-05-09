Candidate for governor to speak here Thursday night
CATHERINE TEMPLETON TO SPEAK AT
LOWCOUNTRY SPORTSMEN FOR TEMPLETON BBQ
IN WALTERBORO ON THURSDAY, MAY 10
Conservative outsider and Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton is scheduled to speak at the Lowcountry Sportsmen for Templeton Barbecue at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 10 in Walterboro.
WHO: Conservative Outsider and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Catherine Templeton
WHAT: Addresses Lowcountry Sportsmen for Templeton Barbecue
WHEN: 6:00 p.m. Thursday May 10, 2018
WHERE: 2724 Green Pond Highway
Walterboro, SC 29488
