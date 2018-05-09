Sparta Live

Candidate for governor to speak here Thursday night

May 9, 2018

CATHERINE TEMPLETON TO SPEAK AT
LOWCOUNTRY SPORTSMEN FOR TEMPLETON BBQ
IN WALTERBORO ON THURSDAY, MAY 10

Conservative outsider and Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton is scheduled to speak at the Lowcountry Sportsmen for Templeton Barbecue at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 10 in Walterboro.

