Boeing presents gift to USC Salk

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 10:09 am

Frank Hatten of Boeing presents Dr. Ann Carmichael, dean of USC Salkehatchie, with a framed picture of one of Boeing’s planes during Aviation Camp sponsored by Salk and Boeing in partnership with the Lowcountry Regional Airport, Hiram E. Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Colleton County schools, Joint Base Charleston, EAA 477 Chapter and the USS Yorktown.

