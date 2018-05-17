‘Beauty and the Beast’ opens tonight at CCHS
by The Press and Standard | May 17, 2018 2:22 pm
The CCHS Chorus’ performance of “Beauty and the Beast” opens tonight at Colleton County High School’s Performing Arts Center. The shows are May 17, 18, & 21 at 7p.m. each night. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. You can get tickets from a chorus member, The Old Bank, or The Colleton County Arts Council.
