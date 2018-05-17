Sparta Live

‘Beauty and the Beast’ opens tonight at CCHS

by | May 17, 2018 2:22 pm

The CCHS Chorus’ performance of “Beauty and the Beast” opens tonight at Colleton County High School’s Performing Arts Center. The shows are May 17, 18, & 21  at 7p.m. each night. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. You can get tickets from a chorus member, The Old Bank, or The Colleton County Arts Council.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live