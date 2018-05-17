‘Beauty and the Beast’ opens tonight at CCHS

The CCHS Chorus’ performance of “Beauty and the Beast” opens tonight at Colleton County High School’s Performing Arts Center. The shows are May 17, 18, & 21 at 7p.m. each night. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. You can get tickets from a chorus member, The Old Bank, or The Colleton County Arts Council.