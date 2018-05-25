Beauty and the Beast: CCHS Chorus wows!

Last Updated: May 23, 2018 at 11:14 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County High School Choral Department wowed audiences across three performances of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, the production left audiences smiling and talking about the talented cast of singers, actors and production crew.

Divided into two acts, the fairy tale is about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love. Main characters in the cast included: Belle – Laura Lucas; Beast – Ethan Bennett; Gaston – Lance Calcutt; Lefou – Dalton Moore; Maurice – Thomas Frank; Lumiere – Colin Thomas; Mrs. Potts – Susanna Seigler; Cogsworth – Matilyn Griffin; Babette – Kelly Ladson; Madame De La Grande Bouche – Grayson Altman; Chip – Abigail Altman; Monsieur D’Arque – Rachel Dandridge; Young Prince – Blaine Cook; Enchantress – Faith Allen; Narrator – Charles Locklair; Silly Girls – Angie Stephens, Gracie Pierce and Faith Allen. Understudies included Hannah Smith, Abigail Beach, Alexa Farnsworth and Blaine Cook.

The cast was supported by a large ensemble of villagers, singers and dancers including McKenna Beach, Abigail Beach, Kendall Bell, Deangelo Bryant, Anthony Chapman, Jemaesha Coleman, Blaine Cook, Grace Ann Cox, Dorothy Dessoye, Alexa Farnsworth, Camryn Fields, Ashley Goettee, Rebekah Hanna, Daryn Hooker, Zy’Aire Johnson, Joshua Jones, Campbell Pryor, Alicia Roberson, Camden Segura, Hannah Smith, Hailey Standing, Anne Mathis Thomas, Garrett Tyler and Elise Walker.

Crew members included Rachel Dandridge, Alize’ Pryor, James Vernon Goodwin, Colin Thomas, Garrett Tyler, James McDowell, Collin McMillan, Campbell Pryor, Lucas Bell, Claire Hitchens, Skylar Brown, Jackson Hiers, John Hennegan, Jaden Koger, Sarah Ward, Daquan Gethers, Symone Aiken, Tiwanna Welson and Diamond Wiggins.

Costume masters and design – Stephanie Drawdy and Eric Lindstrom; Special effects – Bailey Encalade, Corey Bowman, Sarah Ward; Prop Masters and design – Latrell Jenkins, Lacey Stanley, Jamie Hyman, Alixsa Villalobos; Head of Marketing – Destiny Deas; Marketing Team – Rachel Dandridge, Keeley Rogers Jes’Leesha Green, Jermia Draytong; Playbill Design – Rachel Dandridge, Alize Pryor; Ticket Sales – Lauren Chewning, Riley Phillips, Hailey Standing; Light and Sound – BJ Humphries, Nick Fanchette, Rachel Dandridge.