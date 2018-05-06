Are you satisfied with the life you have built?

Last Updated: May 2, 2018 at 2:08 pm

How many times have you said before, “If I could live my life over again, I would do things differently”? Others say, “There is not a thing that I would change.” Then if there is nothing that you would change, then you are obviously satisfied with the life that you have built. If you feel that there are many things that you would change, then you are not completely satisfied with the life that you have built. A house that is not built on a solid foundation will not last, but one that is, will last. According to Luke 6:46-49 (ESV), “Why do you call me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do what I tell you? Everyone who comes to me and hears my words and does them, I will show you what he is like: he is like a man building a house, who dug deep and laid the foundation on the rock. And when a flood arose, the stream broke against that house and could not shake it, because it had been well built. But the one who hears and does not do them is like a man who built a house on the ground without a foundation. When the stream broke against it, immediately it fell, and the ruin of that house was great.”

In these verses of Scripture, Christ uses a simile about a man building a house and the foundation he uses to explain that the true test of a Christian is obedience. Many of us profess that we are Christians, but are we obedient? Based on these verses, obedience to Him as your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is not optional; it is mandatory. According to Bible.org, Luke 6:46-49 gives three reasons why obedience as a Christian is not an option. First, it is the true test of professing Christ as Lord. Secondly, it is the foundation that will withstand the tests of time and eternity. Lastly, those who refuse to obey Christ face sudden and final destruction. Therefore, in Matthew 7:21(ESV) when we are told, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven,” the importance of obedience to Christ is once again confirmed.

The main question of this message remains, “Are you satisfied with the life you have built?” If you aren’t, then there are some specific questions as it relates to a relationship with Christ Jesus that you may need to think about:

Is Christ at the center of your life?

When you make important decisions in your life, do you consult Christ first?

Do you try everything else for a solution during your tests and trials before going to Christ?

Do you pray during the good times as well as the bad ones?

When you pray, do you listen as well as make your requests known?

How do you treat your fellow man?

Are you loyal to your family?

Do you study the Word of God?

Do you attend church regularly? If so, are you “in” the church or “at” the church?

Remember that as you build your life, you are the “carpenter.” As you continue to ponder the main question, think about this anonymously written motivational narrative, “Build Your House.”

“An elderly carpenter was ready to retire. He told his employer-contractor of his plans to leave the house-building business to live a more leisurely life with his wife and enjoy his extended family. He would miss the paycheck each week, but he wanted to retire. They could get by.

The contractor was sorry to see his good worker go and asked if he could build just one more house as a personal favor. The carpenter said yes, but over time it was easy to see that his heart was not in his work. He resorted to shoddy workmanship and used inferior materials. It was an unfortunate way to end a dedicated career.

When the carpenter finished his work, his employer came to inspect the house. Then he handed the front-door key to the carpenter and said, “This is your house… my gift to you.” The carpenter was shocked! What a shame! If he had only known he was building his own house, he would have done it all so differently.

So it is with us. We build our lives, a day at a time, often putting less than our best into the building. Then, with a shock, we realize we have to live in the house we have built. If we could do it over, we would do it much differently.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!