Antique cars saved from flames

A Bells Highway garage fire the afternoon of May 9 found firefighters battling to save the antique motor vehicles stored inside.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue was sent to the garage located in the 300 block of Bells Highway May 9 at 5:31 p.m.

An off-duty firefighter-paramedic on Bells Highway headed towards Wal-Mart noticed a column of black smoke west of the shopping center and went to investigate. He found a detached garage and a vehicle on fire, along with approximately one acre of woods and called in the fire report by radio.

The first fire units on the scene began knocking down the fire on the garage’s exterior and a nearby Cadillac that was fully involved.

Other crewmembers used hand tools to break the locks on the garage doors to gain entry into the building. The interior was charged with smoke and firefighters found the rafters burning on the east end of the building. A portion of one wooden garage door was also on fire.

Inside the garage, firefighters found four antique cars, one from the late 1920s/early 30s. They covered one of the cars with a salvage cover to protect it while they worked to extinguish the fire in the rafters.

A South Carolina Forestry Commission tractor was requested for the woods fire burning behind the building.

Firefighters worked for about 25 minutes to contain the fire. The older model Cadillac was destroyed, but all of the antique cars inside the garage were unharmed.

The Forestry Commission tractor cut a fire line around the perimeter of the fire. Units were on the scene for approximately two and one-half hours.