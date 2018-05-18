Annual car show held at Veterans Victory House
by The Press and Standard | May 18, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 3:28 pm
The 11th annual Veterans Victory House Car Show was held Saturday May 12 at VVH, 2461 Sidneys Rd. Trophies were awarded at 2 p.m. in a variety of categories.
Photos by Jeffery Musgrave
