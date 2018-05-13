A Mother’s Love: Never take it for granted

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 10:16 am

Mitch Albom, an internationally acclaimed American author, journalist, screenwriter, dramatist, radio and television broadcaster, and musician contends, “I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” What a profound, true statement!

A mother loves her child unconditionally. When the world is against you, your mother will stand with you and see the good in you although she may have to chastise you. Proverbs 1:8-9 (ESV) says, “Hear, my son, your father’s instruction, and forsake not your mother’s teaching, for they are a graceful garland for your head and pendants for your neck.” Further, Proverbs 23:22 affirms, “Listen to your father who gave you life, and do not despise your mother when she is old.”

How much more of a reminder do we need to know that a mother’s love should never be taken for granted?

Every home does not have a warm and loving family situation where a mother is revered. Some mothers do fall short of doing what God has commanded of them to do for their children. Just as children need nurturing, some mothers need the same because they fall short of their responsibilities as a parent. Even so, the Word tells us to honor them, and it doesn’t say under what condition. The proof of this point: “Honour thy father and thy mother: that thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee” Exodus 20:12 (KJV).

However, a mother’s love is crucial to the existence of a child, but it should not have to be forced. As I have written before, love is an action word. Children, younger or older, do not continue telling your mother that you love her, yet you show her nothing more than ungratefulness, selfishness, pain, grief, agony, deception, or anything except love. When your mother has gone the extra mile for you, show her that you love her. Further, demonstrate your love and appreciation for her just because… When Momma is gone, she is gone. It will be too late then for your “shoulda, coulda, woulda’s”! Take note of these ways that a mother shows her unconditional love for her child: Because of that genuine love for her child, a mother will…

• Give her child the meat off her plate if there is not enough to go around for the whole family.

• Wear the same outfits year after year so that her child will have the best of clothes to wear to school, church, and other places.

• Stay up all night long to comfort her sick child even if she has to go to work the next morning.

• “Pinch” off the bill money, so that her child will be able to have the best for the prom.

• Work an extra job or two so that her child can go to the college of his choice.

• Pay for her child’s medicine first and get hers later.

• Make sure her child has lunch even if she has to wait until supper to eat.

• “Afford” opportunities for her child that she really cannot afford.

• Kiss her child’s bruise and make it all better.

• Chastise her child when the need arises.

• Raise her child in the fear and admonition of the Lord.

• Be there for her child’s joy and pain.

• Keep abreast of what is going on with her child at school.

• Teach her child love, respect, manners, and compassion for others.

• Attend her child’s school play even if she is too tired and sick to be there.

• Praise her child for his performance of “Chopsticks” even if no one else will.

• Pray for her child from the time she is carrying him or her in the womb until she or the child goes home to Glory.

Taking a mother’s love for granted is heartbreaking for any mother, yet she will still genuinely love her child. This will be my first Mother’s Day without my mother, and God knows I miss her. However, one thing I did not do is take her love for granted. Though not perfect, I showed her my love for her in every possible way that I could, and she often thanked me for that. “Still loving and missing you, Momma!”

As I was preparing my message on this topic, a song by Grammy Award winning Gospel recording artist, Reverend Shirley Caesar, came to my mind, “Don’t Drive Your Mama Away.” The song focuses on a mother who had two sons. One of the sons loved his mother so much and told her that one day he was going to go to college, make something of himself, and take care of her as she had taken care of him. The other son did nothing except cause her trouble all the time. Then both sons grew up and left home.

As time went on, some situations changed drastically. Take a few minutes, go to YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cH19mqHpAQk), and listen to the song for yourself. In this version of Rev. Caesar’s well-known song, she ends it with a rendition of “Faded Rose.” The point should be well taken about taking a mother’s love for granted. Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers!

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)