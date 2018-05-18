A bad day for the catfish, but a wonderful day for kids

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 2:38 pm

The catfish had a bad day Saturday at the pond in Gladys Whiddon Park in Forest Hills.

Fifty-five children, assisted by 65 adults, were hauling the fish out of the pond with a variety of fishing poles during the S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ Fishing Rodeo.

SCDNR released 600 pounds of catfish into the pond Wednesday before the event.

“Being only the second year we have done this in Walterboro, I was so pleased to see more kids and parents come out this year from last year,” said SCDNR Sgt. Andrew Godowns. “I hope as word spreads, we can make it a big event for the community. The weather was perfect and every kid caught fish.”

Goodie bags were given away at registration and names for prizes were drawn at the end of the event, giving away over 20 items. The last prize was a lifetime license from SCDNR awarded to Dylan Ketchum.

“It was a great event and huge success,” Godowns said. “I would like to thank the City of Walterboro for allowing us to use the pond; Michelle Strickland for designing the flyer and her efforts to schedule the event; Low Country Marine and Northside Pak-A-Sac for donating all the bait used; Clean Management for providing restrooms; and everyone that helped out behind the scenes to make the event a success.”