3 year old succumbs to gunshot injury

Last Updated: May 5, 2018 at 11:42 am

A three-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston today at 6 a.m. after being shot Friday night.

The child had been brought into the emergency department of Colleton Medical Center Friday at approximately 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head.

After the father brought the child to the medical center by private vehicle, emergency department personnel alerted law enforcement.

Medical center personnel called for a medical emergency helicopter to transport the child to the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston.

The investigation was turned over to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office after it was determined the shooting had occurred in the county. Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and no other information on the incident is available at this time.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 if you would like to remain anonymous.