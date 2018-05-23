2018 Hurricane Guide to be available June 1

The S.C. Emergency Management Division releases the official 2018 South Carolina Hurricane Guide this weekend as part of this year’s S.C. Hurricane Preparedness Week. SCEMD and partner agencies have updated the Guide for the 2018 hurricane season. It details useful information on what residents should do before, during and after the landfall of a major hurricane.

Updated sections of the Guide include new evacuation zones (Dorchester County), tips on preparing for an evacuation, ways to stay connected during an emergency and steps to keep in mind when returning home after a major storm. The Guide also features imagery and artwork from last year’s Hurricane Irma.

The 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide will be released via newspaper subscription and rack sales Sunday, May 27, in The Beaufort Gazette, the Charleston Post and Courier, the Hilton Head Island Packet, The State, the Sumter Item, the Florence Morning News, the Orangeburg Times and Democrat, the Myrtle Beach Sun News; Thursday, May 24, in the Georgetown County Chronicle, Dillon Herald and the South Strand News; Friday, May 25, in the Georgetown Times; and Wednesday, May 30, in Bluffton Today and the Jasper County Sun Times.

Beginning June 1, the Hurricane Guide will be available at all South Carolina Welcome Centers, at any Walgreens store statewide and at SCDMV offices in Bamberg, Beaufort, Bluffton, Charleston, Conway, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Kingstree, Ladson, Lake City, Little River, Mullins, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston, Saint George and Varnville. The Guide will be available for download at scemd.org, SCEMD’s website.

Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed May 27 through June 2 to be South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week. SCEMD, county emergency managers and the National Weather Service urge citizens to take time now to prepare for major emergency like hurricanes by reviewing their family emergency plans, developing a disaster supplies kit and talking with family members about what could happen during a crisis.