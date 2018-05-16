$1,000 reward offered for information in shooting death

Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 8:18 am

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry, SLED and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office need your assistance with a cold case involving the murder of Prince Polite, a black male who was 19 years old at the time of his death.

Polite was last seen alive with a male acquaintance on May 14, 2017 at approximately 9 p.m. in Johns Island. It is believed that he may have frequented a nightclub in the Red Top area of Charleston prior to his death.

Law enforcement recovered the victim’s body on the morning of May 17, 2017. He was shot multiple times and his body was located in a wooded area on the side of Wiggins Road in Beaufort. The victim had ties to the Red Top, Green Pond, Charleston, Johns Island, West Ashley and Walterboro areas.

If you know something about this case, you can provide information anonymously to CrimeStoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime, any crime or the recovery of stolen property and illegal drugs.

PHONE TIP — call toll free number 843- 554-1111 or statewide at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — go to the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry’s website at www.5541111.com and click the submit a tip tab.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device

TEXT TIP — Texters can send anonymous tips to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPCSL”. Text STOP to 274637 to cancel. Text HELP to 274637 for help. Message and data rates may apply.